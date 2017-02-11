Jake Gyllenhaal joins Joaquin Phoenix in “The Sisters Brothers”
February 11, 2017 - 15:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Jake Gyllenhaal is joining Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly in “The Sisters Brothers”, Variety said.
Jacques Audiard is directing the indie feature, based on Patrick deWitt’s novel of the same name. Reilly, Michael De Luca, Rosa Attrab and Alison Dickey are producing.
Reilly optioned the rights to the book and will produce through his shingle with De Luca, who recently came on board as producer. The story follows two brothers — Eli and Charlie Sisters — who are hired to kill a prospector who has stolen from their boss. The story takes place in Oregon in 1851.
Canadian-born author deWitt’s novel won the 2012 Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for humor writing.
“Sisters Brothers” is Audiard’s follow-up to his Palme d’Or winning “Dheepan,” which premiered at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival. Production is set to start sometime this summer. The noir Western will be his first film shot completely in English.
Gyllenhaal is coming off a strong year with “Demolition” and “Nocturnal Animals” and has a busy few years ahead of him: His next movie “Life,” co-starring Ryan Reynolds, was featured in Super Bowl ads and debuts March 24. He also stars in the upcoming Boston marathon bombing drama “Stronger,” produced by his own Nine Stories banner for Lionsgate, and will appear in both the Netflix drama “Okja” and Paul Dano-directed movie “Wildlife,” also produced by Nine Stories. Finally, “The Division,” a feature adaptation of Ubisoft’s videogame that co-stars Jessica Chastain, recently announced Stephen Gaghan as its director.
The 36 year-old Gyllenhaal stars on Broadway in “Sunday in the Park With George,” which begins previews Feb. 11.
Top stories
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
Latest news
Prominent Ukrainian author seized in Belarus, ordered to leave In a posting on a social media website, Serhiy Zhadan said on February 11 that police confronted him in his hotel room in Minsk about 2 a.m.
22 train cars derail, plunge into river in California The Union Pacific train was headed from Tracy to Roseville when it derailed about 12:45 p.m. near Dillard Road.
Suicide bomber kills seven, wounds 20 in Afghanistan The bomber detonated an explosives-packed car next to an Afghan army vehicle as soldiers arrived at a bank in Lashkar Gah to collect their pay.
Greece's Tsipras warns IMF, Germany to stop "playing with fire" over debt Tsipras said he was confident a solution would be found, a day after talks between Greece and its creditors ended in Brussels