Film Factory acquires Diego Lerman’s “A Sort of Family”
February 11, 2017 - 17:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Film Factory has acquired worldwide rights to “A Sort of Family”, by Cannes regular Diego Lerman, one of the leading lights of the New Argentine Cinema, Variety reports.
Vicente Canales, Film Factory founder, will show a first promo of the film, now in post, to buyers at this year’s European Film Market.
Pic is lead-produced by Lerman and Nicolas Avruj at Campo Cine in a six-way international production, and reps a step-up in ambition for the director. It also shot for seven weeks in Argentina – a luxury very few Argentine films enjoy – and toplines Spain’s Goya-winning actress Barbara Lennie (“Magical Girl”).
Billed by Film Factory as a touching family drama and intense road movie, “A Sort of Family” stars Lennie as a successful doctor, Malena, who’s adopting a child. When the child’s biological parents suddenly demand more money, Malena “sets out on an uncertain journey plagued by moral and legal dilemmas to see how far she is willing to go to get what she wants most,” the film’s synopsis says.
Shot on location in Northern Argentina, “A Sort of Family” is produced by Campo Cine, Brazil’s BossaNovaFilms and France’s Bellota Films (Francia). Poland’s Staron Film, 27Films in Germany and Denmark’s Katrin Pors associate produce.
“Argentina’s production is polarizing,” said Avruj. Making bigger films may not be a question of production values but how much distributors and exhibitors bet on a film, he added, saying “there’s a tendency to bet on what is seen as big films.”
Top stories
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
Latest news
Prominent Ukrainian author seized in Belarus, ordered to leave In a posting on a social media website, Serhiy Zhadan said on February 11 that police confronted him in his hotel room in Minsk about 2 a.m.
22 train cars derail, plunge into river in California The Union Pacific train was headed from Tracy to Roseville when it derailed about 12:45 p.m. near Dillard Road.
Suicide bomber kills seven, wounds 20 in Afghanistan The bomber detonated an explosives-packed car next to an Afghan army vehicle as soldiers arrived at a bank in Lashkar Gah to collect their pay.
Greece's Tsipras warns IMF, Germany to stop "playing with fire" over debt Tsipras said he was confident a solution would be found, a day after talks between Greece and its creditors ended in Brussels