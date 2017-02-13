Scarlett Johansson's "Ghost in the Shell" unveils new trailer (video)
February 13, 2017 - 14:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A new trailer of "Ghost in the Shell" sheds more light on the plot details. While the previous sneak peeks mostly highlight the visual aspects of the movie, the new trailer focuses more on the past of Scarlett Johansson's Major. In addition, villain Kuze (portrayed by Michael Pitt) is introduced, AceShowbiz reports.
The first part of the trailer features Major's team attacking a place full of criminals. A stranger with a hoodie greets Major by saying, "I have been watching you. You have to remember." Later on, a scene shows a character asking Major, "You never talk about your past." Major answers that she doesn't remember much of her past, which were only fragments to her.
Another character tells Major, "There was an attack. You were dying. We saved you and now you save others." Enters villain Kuze, who tells Major that everything her saviors tell her is a lie. "They did not save your life," he later says. "They stole it." At the end of the trailer, Major says, "They created me, but they cannot control me."
"Ghost in the Shell" is based on Masamune Shirow's manga and classic cyberpunk anime of the same name. Set in mid-21st century in fictional Niihama or New Port City, it centers on the Major, a cyborg and master hacker who leads elite task force Public Section 9. The Major's team is working for Hanka Robotics and in charge of stopping dangerous criminals and extremist.
Also starring in "Ghost in the Shell" are Pilou Asbaek, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano and Kaori Momoi. The movie is set to hit U.S. theaters on March 31.
Top stories
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
Latest news
EU says Brexit impact not as bad as feared "The impact of the vote by the UK to leave the EU in the referendum held on 23 June 2016 on growth has yet to be felt," a commission said.
Netanyahu opposes Palestinian state, Israeli minister says "No one thinks in the next few years that a Palestinian state is something that, God forbid, might or should happen," Gilad Erdan said.
Russia releases drone footage of new Palmyra destruction (video) "The pictures clearly show that the terrorists blew up the proscenium and the columns of the tetrapylon," the defence ministry said.
Jihadist rebel groups clash in Syria, monitor says Jund al-Aqsa and Tahrir al-Sham clashed around Kafr Zeita in the countryside north of Hama, and near Tamaniaa, Khan Sheikhoun and Tal Aaas.