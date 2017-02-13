PanARMENIAN.Net - A new trailer of "Ghost in the Shell" sheds more light on the plot details. While the previous sneak peeks mostly highlight the visual aspects of the movie, the new trailer focuses more on the past of Scarlett Johansson's Major. In addition, villain Kuze (portrayed by Michael Pitt) is introduced, AceShowbiz reports.

The first part of the trailer features Major's team attacking a place full of criminals. A stranger with a hoodie greets Major by saying, "I have been watching you. You have to remember." Later on, a scene shows a character asking Major, "You never talk about your past." Major answers that she doesn't remember much of her past, which were only fragments to her.

Another character tells Major, "There was an attack. You were dying. We saved you and now you save others." Enters villain Kuze, who tells Major that everything her saviors tell her is a lie. "They did not save your life," he later says. "They stole it." At the end of the trailer, Major says, "They created me, but they cannot control me."

"Ghost in the Shell" is based on Masamune Shirow's manga and classic cyberpunk anime of the same name. Set in mid-21st century in fictional Niihama or New Port City, it centers on the Major, a cyborg and master hacker who leads elite task force Public Section 9. The Major's team is working for Hanka Robotics and in charge of stopping dangerous criminals and extremist.

Also starring in "Ghost in the Shell" are Pilou Asbaek, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano and Kaori Momoi. The movie is set to hit U.S. theaters on March 31.