"Kong: Skull Island" new TV spot features Tom Hiddleston (video)
February 13, 2017 - 15:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Less than a month away before the "Kong: Skull Island" release, a new TV spot is debuted for audience's viewing pleasure. The TV spot offers a better look at Tom Hiddleston's James Conrad, an unhappy former British SAS Captain who is later recruited for an expedition to an uncharted island, AceShowbiz said.
The TV spot reveals that Conrad at first isn't in the least interested in the mission. "An uncharted island?" he says sarcastically to the men who offer him to be the expedition's leader. Conrad later mentions the things which will possibly kill them in such island, including rain, heat and creatures that may eat them alive.
The scene switches to show angry beasts and Kong creating chaos in the treacherous island. At the end of the TV spot, one of the recruiters hands Conrad more money to lure him to join the mission. Conrad seems reconsidering the offer.
"Kong: Skull Island" centers on a group of explorers and soldiers who travel to uncharted island in the Pacific. Accidentally crossing into a domain of monsters, they have to face dangerous creatures which include the mythical Kong.
"Kong: Skull Island" started filming in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia in mid-January 2016. Production has now finished and the movie is scheduled to be released on March 10 in the U.S. Other cast members include Brie Larson as Mason Weaver, Samuel L. Jackson as Packard, John Goodman as Bill Randa, Toby Kebbell as Jack Chapman, Corey Hawkins as Houston Brooks and John C. Reilly as Hank Marlow. Kong is portrayed by Terry Notary through motion capture.
