“SS-GB” Nazi-themed Berlinale thriller invades Europe

PanARMENIAN.Net - BBC Worldwide has pre-sold thriller “SS-GB”, which receives its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival on Tuesday, February 14 across Europe, Variety reports.

The counterfactual series, set in a Nazi-occupied Britain post-World War II, stars Sam Riley and Kate Bosworth. It has been licensed to Germany (RTL), Croatia (Pickbox), Sweden (SVT), Greece (Cosmote), Israel (HOT/Cellcom), Iceland (RUV), and Poland (Showmax).

“SS-GB,” a Sid Gentle Films production, will appear on BBC First channels in Africa, Australia, Benelux and the Middle East, as well as UKTV in New Zealand.

The series was adapted from Len Deighton’s 1978 novel by screenwriters Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, whose credits include “Skyfall” and “Spectre.”

In the series, Hitler’s Germany has defeated Britain and the population of 1940s Britain struggles to adjust to life under German occupation.