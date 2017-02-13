Man United's Mkhitaryan faster than Mata, Silva, Ozil: Jamie Carragher
February 13, 2017 - 15:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Henrikh Mkhitaryan has the edge over Juan Mata, David Silva and Mesut Ozil as a number 10 because he has pace to burn. That's the view of former Liverpool star and Sky pundit Jamie Carragher, according to the Manchester Evening News.
He also believes the Armenian's speed for Manchester United can be the asset that takes the heat off Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the goalscoring stakes.
After Reds' boss Jose Mourinho switched Mkhitaryan into the role behind Ibrahimovic after 20 minutes against Leicester City the midfielder transformed United.
The £27m summer signing scored the breakthrough goal in the 3-0 win at the King Power stadium with a blistering run and thunderous finish.
“He’s got something that very few players in that position have, which is pace,” Carragher told Sky Sports.
“You think of Juan Mata, Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), David Silva (Man City) – great technicians – but they don’t have that pace.
“How many number 10s in that position have got the pace to get away from someone?If that was Juan Mata (for the opening goal) I think Wes Morgan would have caught him. He’s got blistering pace.”
Jose Mourinho's United have lacked back up to 20-goal leading scorer Ibrahimovic but Mkhitaryan arrived at Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund last summer with figures of 114 appearances and 33 goals.
And Carragher insists the Armenian is the one to bridge the gap playing as the number 10.
“United need to score more goals, they can’t always rely on Ibrahimovic,” he added.
“He’s the one who you think can be the man who gets those goals, getting into double figures season after season, playing in that role where we associate him from Borussia Dortmund.”
