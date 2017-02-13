“Sing” swells to $500 million at worldwide office
February 13, 2017 - 16:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - With three more big territories yet to open, Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures’ Sing crossed $500M at the worldwide box office. With a toe-tapping $265.3M domestically after eight weeks in release, Sing has amassed another $235.5M internationally. That brings its total to $500.8M. And that’s even before it is released in China (Feb. 17), Russia (March 2) and Japan (March 17), Deadline said.
In all, Illumination films, which also includes the animated The Secret Life of Pets — which opened to $104M domestically when it bowed in July last year and has since taken in $875M worldwide — have grossed (in total) over $4.5B (that’s with a B) globally.
The success of Sing prompted a sequel which Illumination and Universal recently announced will be released on Christmas Day, 2020.
That is not the first of the announced sequels from some of the company’s most successful franchises. The Secret Life of Pets 2 will bow Fourth of July weekend 2019 and Minions 2 takes the July 4th holiday slot in 2020.
