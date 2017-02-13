“GOT” helmer to direct CBS’ drama pilot “Mission Control”
February 13, 2017 - 17:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Jeremy Podeswa is set to direct CBS’ NASA-themed drama pilot Mission Control, from The Martian author Andy Weir, The Martian producer Simon Kinberg and veteran showrunner Charles Eglee (Dexter). Written by Weir, Mission Control revolves around the next generation of NASA astronauts and scientists who juggle their personal and professional lives during a critical mission with no margin for error. Podeswa’s directing credits includes episodes of Game of Thrones, Boardwalk Empire, American Horror Story and feature Fugitive Pieces, Deadline said.
Julie Anne Robinson has been tapped to direct ABC single-camera comedy pilot Losing It, from Growing Up Fisher and Truth Be Told creator DJ Nash and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. Written by Nash, Losing It is about three misfit adult siblings and their parents who — between divorce, new parenthood, early-onset dementia and let’s just say life — are all losing it in different ways. And family is the only way they’re going to find it. Robinson, who is under an overall deal at ABC Studios, has directing credits including The Catch for ABC, along with Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here, and Netflix’s Grace and Frankie, among others.
