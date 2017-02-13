// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

“GOT” helmer to direct CBS’ drama pilot “Mission Control”

“GOT” helmer to direct CBS’ drama pilot “Mission Control”
February 13, 2017 - 17:19 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Jeremy Podeswa is set to direct CBS’ NASA-themed drama pilot Mission Control, from The Martian author Andy Weir, The Martian producer Simon Kinberg and veteran showrunner Charles Eglee (Dexter). Written by Weir, Mission Control revolves around the next generation of NASA astronauts and scientists who juggle their personal and professional lives during a critical mission with no margin for error. Podeswa’s directing credits includes episodes of Game of Thrones, Boardwalk Empire, American Horror Story and feature Fugitive Pieces, Deadline said.

Julie Anne Robinson has been tapped to direct ABC single-camera comedy pilot Losing It, from Growing Up Fisher and Truth Be Told creator DJ Nash and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. Written by Nash, Losing It is about three misfit adult siblings and their parents who — between divorce, new parenthood, early-onset dementia and let’s just say life — are all losing it in different ways. And family is the only way they’re going to find it. Robinson, who is under an overall deal at ABC Studios, has directing credits including The Catch for ABC, along with Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here, and Netflix’s Grace and Frankie, among others.

Related links:
Deadline. Jeremy Podeswa To Direct CBS’ Drama Pilot ‘Mission Control’; Julie Anne Robinson To Helm ABC Comedy Pilot ‘Losing It’
 Top stories
Havresc: Armenian-Iraqi village resisting Islamic State to surviveHavresc: Armenian-Iraqi village resisting Islamic State to survive
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Sherlock and Watson look pensive in new season 4 teaserSherlock and Watson look pensive in new season 4 teaser
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
"Earthquake" named Armenia's Golden Globes entry
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
Yerevan to host KIN Women's International Film FestivalYerevan to host KIN Women's International Film Festival
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
 Articles
The other side of music

Instrumental injuries

 Most popular in the section
MGM nabs Dwayne Johnson drama “Fighting With My Family”
Film Factory acquires Diego Lerman’s “A Sort of Family”
Eagles of Death Metal frontman talks Bataclan documentary
Oscars 2017 musical performers announced
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
EU says Brexit impact not as bad as feared "The impact of the vote by the UK to leave the EU in the referendum held on 23 June 2016 on growth has yet to be felt," a commission said.
Netanyahu opposes Palestinian state, Israeli minister says "No one thinks in the next few years that a Palestinian state is something that, God forbid, might or should happen," Gilad Erdan said.
Russia releases drone footage of new Palmyra destruction (video) "The pictures clearly show that the terrorists blew up the proscenium and the columns of the tetrapylon," the defence ministry said.
Jihadist rebel groups clash in Syria, monitor says Jund al-Aqsa and Tahrir al-Sham clashed around Kafr Zeita in the countryside north of Hama, and near Tamaniaa, Khan Sheikhoun and Tal Aaas.