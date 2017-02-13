Arcade Fire announce major UK and Ireland shows
February 13, 2017 - 17:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arcade Fire have announced three new UK and Ireland shows, NME reveals.
The Canadian band are already confirmed to headline this year’s Isle Of Wight Festival on June 9.
Now, they will hit the road for a show at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl on July 6, Belfast’s Ormeau Park on June 13 and Dublin Malahide Castle on June 14.
Tickets go on sale at 9am on (Friday) February 17. Arcade Fire will play:
Tue June 13 2017 – BELFAST Ormeau Park Wed June 14 2017 – DUBLIN Malahide Castle Thu July 6 2017 – MANCHESTER Castlefield Bowl
Arcade Fire will also perform at this year’s Roskilde Festival alongside Blink 182 and Foo Fighters.
Elsewhere, they are set to headline Croatia’s acclaimed INmusic Festival, along with Kasabian and Kings Of Leon.
The band recently released their Reflektor Tapes + Live at Earls Court DVD, which combines their 2015 movie The Reflektor Tapes and a live film of their Earls Court gig in London during June 2014.
They also recently unveiled their first new track in two years with Mavis Staples collaboration ‘I Give You Power’.
In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, frontman Win Butler opened up about why they released the track one day ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration.
“The song was made to come out now. That’s one of the beautiful things about the times we’re in — you can just put something out. It’s the eve of the inauguration and I think it’s easy to get sucked into sitting on the couch and checking your news feed and watching things on CNN, and we’re just musicians and the only thing we really have to offer is our music,” he said.
“I talked to Mavis last night and she said, ‘Now more than ever we have to come together and hold onto each other.’ For us it’s a feeling of solidarity—to not feel powerless and focus on what we can do as individuals and try to do our part.”
