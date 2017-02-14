Armenia sends 40 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria
February 14, 2017 - 14:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 40 tons of humanitarian aid have been sent to Syria. This is the second time Armenia, cooperating with Russia, organizes the shipment of aid to the war-torn country, defense minister Vigen Sargsyan said Tuesday, February 14.
According to him, Russian colleagues from the Collective Security Treaty Organization earlier proposed to join efforts with other CSTO members and send aid to Syria.
“In response to the proposal, Armenia initiated the delivery of humanitarian aid,” Sargsyan said.
“We are thankful to the Russian side for providing the planes and facilitating the delivery of aid. Armenia has on a number of occasions experienced the importance of international humanitarian assistance.”
According to him, the move is especially important as the Syrian people gave shelter to thousands of Armenians during the Genocide.
Sargsyan added that the food sent will be distributed among those who need it, irrespective of nationality.
Top stories
Cases of abuse of power or official misconduct also decreased in the reporting period, dropping to 136 from 168 a year before.
According to a government statement, the draft decision is in full compliance with the Armenian legislation.
Based on GDP per capita, Armenia ranks the 40th among developed countries, again outperformed by Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran and Georgia.
With 119 countries reported, Armenia has a rating of 33.87 and is placed 19th among the least expensive countries.
Partner news
Latest news
Engine maker Rolls-Royce logs loss of £4 bn Rolls took a vast £4.4-billion hit from the drop in the value of the pound in the wake of Britain's shock EU exit referendum.
Daimler invests in vehicle finance app AutoGravity AutoGravity enables financial services providers and automotive manufacturers the opportunity to offer vehicle leasing via smartphone.
Apple “to embrace wireless charging on iPhones” Apple has quietly joined the Wireless Power Consortium, which governs the Qi standard you see on most devices with wireless charging.
LG G6 promises superior sound with upgraded quad-DAC system The G6 will feature an ESS-designed 32-bit quad-DAC system, as an upgraded version of the system found in last year’s LG V20.