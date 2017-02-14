Armenia sends 40 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria

PanARMENIAN.Net - 40 tons of humanitarian aid have been sent to Syria. This is the second time Armenia, cooperating with Russia, organizes the shipment of aid to the war-torn country, defense minister Vigen Sargsyan said Tuesday, February 14.

According to him, Russian colleagues from the Collective Security Treaty Organization earlier proposed to join efforts with other CSTO members and send aid to Syria.

“In response to the proposal, Armenia initiated the delivery of humanitarian aid,” Sargsyan said.

“We are thankful to the Russian side for providing the planes and facilitating the delivery of aid. Armenia has on a number of occasions experienced the importance of international humanitarian assistance.”

According to him, the move is especially important as the Syrian people gave shelter to thousands of Armenians during the Genocide.

Sargsyan added that the food sent will be distributed among those who need it, irrespective of nationality.