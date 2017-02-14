Daimler invests in vehicle finance app AutoGravity
February 14, 2017 - 13:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Daimler said on Tuesday, February 14 it was investing a double-digit million euro amount into AutoGravity, a smartphone-based vehicle leasing and financing app as part of a broader push by the carmaker to build a digital platform for financial services, Reuters reports.
Car buyers in the United States can use AutoGravity to find tailored buying and leasing offers.
AutoGravity features multiple vehicle brands and models, and enables various financial services providers and automotive manufacturers the opportunity to offer vehicle financing and leasing via smartphone.
