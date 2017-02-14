Jason Biggs to topline ABC comedy pilot “Charlie Foxtrot”

PanARMENIAN.Net - ABC has set the leads for two of its comedy pilots: Jason Biggs will star in “Charlie Foxtrot”, and Natalie Morales will star in “Losing It”, Variety reports.

Biggs will play the title role in “Charlie Foxtrot,” which follows Captain Charlie Taylor, a cautious, lovable dentist stationed at Fort Bragg, who promises to look after his brother’s impulsive fiancée and her two misfit teens while his brother is deployed in Iraq.

The pilot marks a starring broadcast role for the “American Pie” alum, who most recently has starred in Netflix’s “Orange Is The New Black.” He is repped by UTA and Management 360.

“Charlie Foxtrot” hails from writer Sam Sklaver, a writer/producer on ABC’s “American Housewife.” Executive producers are Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor of Kapital Entertainment. ABC Studios is producing.

Morales will star in the comedy “Losing It,” playing the role of Charlie — not to be confused with Biggs’ character name in his pilot.

“Losing It” is about three adult siblings and their parents who – between their minds, their marriages, their freedom, and life – are all losing it in different ways. Morales will play the adopted sister who is a baker. The single-cam comedy also hails from Kapital Entertainment’s Kaplan and Honor, who will both executive produce, along with writer DJ Nash.

Morales starred on Fox’s “The Grinder” and recurred on “Parks and Recreation”.