Scientists unveil huge dataset of exoplanet-detecting observations
February 14, 2017 - 18:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - If you've always wanted to find exoplanets, now's your chance to help. A team of scientists from MIT, Carnegie Mellon and other universities have released a huge dataset containing 61,000 individual measurements of more than 1,600 nearby stars. All the measurements came from two decades of observations made by the HiRES spectrometer, which is mounted on a 33-foot telescope at the Keck Observatory in Hawaii, using a technique called radial velocity method. Simply put, the scientists used the tool to detect the tiny wobble stars make in response to the gravity of an orbiting planet. Thus, the dataset contains the date, the star's velocity, the error on that velocity and measurements of its activity during that observation, Engadget said.
Jennifer Burt, a team member from MIT, said they realized they just don't have enough members to be able to process all the data. That's why they also pointed to the open source software you can use, along with a tutorial on how to use it. The scientists themselves have already begun looking through the observations and found over 100 likely planet candidates.
Among all those candidates, they've confirmed the existence of one exoplanet orbiting GJ 411, the fourth closest star to our sun. This discovery is consistent with scientists' belief that the smallest planets orbit the smallest stars. Since GJ 411 only has 40 percent of our sun's mass, the planet itself is quite small and can travel around its host star in merely 10 Earth days.
Considering the dataset has over two decades of measurements, it could lead to a lot more exoplanet discoveries. The team hopes other researchers combine the data with their own to find new planets or to launch new studies designed to look more closely into potential candidates.
Photo: Ricardo Ramirez
Top stories
It's still possible to buy the 3310 on Amazon, though only through its marketplace and not directly from the company itself.
A group consulted images and data sent by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter before voting for easily accessible locations.
Assessing the test version provided by Fambox, the World Bank chose to startup as a partner with a 6-month contract.
The cracked surface formed 3 billion years ago and was buried by layers of sediment, which all became stratified rock.
Partner news
Latest news
Greek economy drops in Q3 amid difficult bailout talks An initial estimate had put the growth rate at 0.5%, but the estimate was reduced partly as a result of slower than expected growth in Germany.
Philippines' Duterte targets children in bid to widen drug war Police chief Ronald Dela Rosa recently said that he was suspending anti-narcotics operations, which have killed more than 2,500 people.
Kremlin, Russian MPs downplay Flynn's resignation The Russian establishment has not harbored any illusions about the Trump administration's pro-Russia stance for some time now, said Alexei Makarkin.
Jason Biggs to topline ABC comedy pilot “Charlie Foxtrot” Biggs will play a lovable dentist who promises to look after his brother’s impulsive fiancée and her misfit teens while his brother is deployed in Iraq.