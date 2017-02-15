FiGa Films acquires Julia Solomonoff’s “Nobody’s Watching”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Partnering on an anticipated title from a distinguished Latin American woman director which offers an original take on Latin-America-U.S. emigration, Sandro Fiorin’s Miami-based FiGa Films has boarded Julia Solomonoff’s upcoming “Nobody’s Watching”, Variety said.

One of the foremost sales companies of Latin American films, FiGa Films will handle international sales on this singular Latin American/U.S production.

Largely set in New York, and spoken in English and Spanish, “Nobody’s Watching” marks Solomonoff’s follow-up to “Sisters,” backed by Walter Salles, and “The Summer of la Boyita,” co-produced by Pedro and Agustin Almodovar’s El Deseo. Solomonoff produced Julia Murat’s “Pendular,” which plays in this year’s Berlinale Panorama section.

“A film about immigration but not about a man searching for a green card,” in Solomonoff words, “Nobody’s Watching” stars Argentine actor Guillermo Pfening (“The German Doctor,” “Boyita”). Pfening plays Nico, an attractive Argentinean and famous actor back in Argentina who lives in New York and works as a part-time servant, house-keep and male nanny. He becomes unexpectedly attached to baby Theo, who will stir in him a new tenderness and a search for home, the film’s synopsis runs.

But Nico’s world is shaken by the unexpected arrival of Martin, his former producer and lover, forcing him to confront the true reasons for his running away.

“The film examines an immigrant experience that doesn’t often land on the screen: the unexpected gains that ‘failure’ can provide and the realization that actual success lies in the journey of self-discovery,” Solomonoff commented, adding that “Nobody’s Watching” has “a very particular identity – It’s Latino and it’s American indie, with a gay protagonist and directed by a woman… New York-specific (but no postcards here).”

A project which has attracted the enthusiasm of prominent – and often women – producers in Latin America and beyond, “Nobody’s Watching” is produced by Felicitas Raffo and Andres Longares at Cepa Audiovisual, as well as Natalia Agudelo Campillo and Nicolas Herreno Leal for Colombia’s MadLove, and Lucia Murat at Taiga Filmes e Video in Brazil. Aleph Motion Pictures’ Jaime Mateus Tique and LA Panda Productions’ Elisa Lleiras produce out of the U.S.

Co-production partners include Isabel Coixet’s Miss Wasabi in Barcelona, Juan Perdomo at the Dominican Republic’s Perdomo Productions, Georges Schoucair at Shortcuts International in Lebanon and film producer-director Bogdan Apetri.

“It’s a privilege to collaborate with such a strong team, often of very talented women,” said FiGa’s Sandro Fiorin.