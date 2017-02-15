Sony Classic nabs Roman Polanski’s thriller “Based on a True Story”
February 15, 2017 - 11:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - North American rights to Roman Polanski’s thriller “Based on a True Story” have been sold to Sony Pictures Classics, Variety reports.
The French-language thriller will be distributed by Sony Classics in partnership with RatPac Entertainment. It’s the second deal for Sony Classics on a Polanski project following 2011’s “Carnage.”
“Based on a True Story” stars Emmanuelle Seigner as a Parisian author with writer’s block who discovers a mysterious woman — played by Eva Green — at a book signing.
The producer is Wassim Beji of WY Productions. Olivier Assayas and Polanski adapted the movie from Delphine de Vigan’s novel of the same name.
The thriller marks Polanski’s first project since making his 2013 drama “Venus in Fur.” “Based on a True Story” was published in 2015 and won the Prix Renaudot and high school prize Goncourt des Lyceens.
“I am very pleased that Sony Pictures Classics will be distributing ‘Based on a True Story’ in North America,” Polanski said. “Sony Classics is a company that has a long tradition in supporting European cinema. I am looking forward to working again with Michael Barker and Tom Bernard.”
Sony Classics issued a statement: “‘Based on a True Story’ is the kind of thriller audiences are hungering for, as exceptional and fresh as ‘Repulsion’ and ‘The Tenant’ were in their day. Polanski’s new film promises to be his very best.”
The deal was announced at the Berlin Film Festival. The news was first reported by Screen.
