The Chainsmokers unveil debut album details
February 15, 2017 - 12:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Chainsmokers have revealed details about their upcoming debut album, NME reveals.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Grammys, where they won Best Dance Recording for ‘Don’t Let Me Down’, the duo revealed that their record will be called ‘Memories: Do Not Open’ and will be released on April 7.
The DJ duo, who hail from New York City, have enjoyed a breakthrough 12 months that has seen them achieve their first number one single with the Halsey-featuring ‘Closer’.
The band were recently branded as “the Nickelback of EDM” by Esquire, leading Nickelback to cover The Chainsmokers in what they declared is “the mash-up that no one wanted to hear.”
An excerpt from Esquire‘s take-down of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall read: “They’re doing for EDM what Nickelback did to post-grunge arena rock: becoming immensely popular by using the worst cliches the genre has to offer, and then taking it down to the river and putting it out of its misery.
“Like Nickelback, The Chainsmokers sell their lowest-common-denominator sound using shameless sexism. Let’s look at their first Number One single, ‘Closer’, a duet between The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart and Halsey. It’s about him running into an ex, having sex with her in a car, then realizing he hated her the whole time.”
