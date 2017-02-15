None of Canon's three new cameras shoot 4K video

PanARMENIAN.Net - Canon introduced three new cameras on Tuesday, February 14 that will go on sale in April: the $749 entry-level Rebel T7i; the $899 prosumer-focused 77D; and a new $779 mirrorless camera, the M6. And while they appear to be very capable still cameras, they are also each missing a key feature that videographers have been clamoring for from Canon: the ability to shoot in 4K, The Verge reports.

Not everyone needs to shoot in 4K. But in the video world, it’s becoming more important. Shooting at 4K resolution now helps people future-proof their video projects, which is a smart thing to do since an increasing number of monitors (and even some phones) have 4K or near-4K-resolution screens. Shooting in 4K is also a creative tool if you know that the video will only be shown in 1080p — that extra resolution can be used to create different crops, or even zoom and pan in post-production.

If you prefer Canon but you want a camera that can shoot 4K, your only options are the $3,499 EOS 5D Mark IV, the $4,999 EOS 1D C, the $5,999 EOS 1DX Mark II, or one of Canon’s cinema cameras. That 4K is absent from any reasonably affordable Canon DSLR is conspicuous because it was a Canon camera that led the charge into DSLR videography in the first place. The 5D Mark II, which was released at the end of 2008, wasn’t the very first DSLR capable of DSLR. But its full HD video was so much better than what Nikon offered at the time that it helped spark a revolution.

Now, if you can live without 4K, Canon’s new cameras do have a lot to offer. Despite its embrace of video over the last decade, Canon has kept its DSLR and mirrorless cameras primarily focused on stills, and these models — especially the T7i and the M6 — significantly extend those capabilities. All three are equipped with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC, and they all make it easy to just pick up and shoot.