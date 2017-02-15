Ryan Adams critically-acclaimed new album “Prisoner” streaming online
February 15, 2017 - 12:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ryan Adams critically-acclaimed new album ‘Prisoner’ is now streaming online in full, NME reports.
Adams’ 16th studio solo album is set for release on Friday 17 February, but you can listen it to early via NPR.
NME caught up with Ryan Adams to ask him about what make into making this bold and honest album.
This is a very raw and open album. Was writing a cathartic exercise or did it all just pour out?
“I don’t remember being aware of needing to hold back anything. I felt like I needed to tell a story – the story of how I felt or what was happening internally at least, in the truest way possible. It was in the most vulnerable way I could. I wanted to avoid feeling like playing guitar on a soapbox…like some bulls**t about life pains. I don’t want to be that person and that’s not the point of what I’m trying to do.”
So where did the title come from?
“I think the theme of this record is that we’re all prisoners of some desires, in that the very things we love are the things that hold us hostage and keep us trapped.”
Do you think fans will be looking for ‘clues’ about your personal life?
“For me, the big shadow illuminating things for fans will be that this record is directly related to my divorce [from Many Moore], and to what was going on inside me – how I endured it and where I was in my emotions at that time – and they wouldn’t be wrong. I didn’t want to make a mistake and avoid it…I believe in art, and it sounds so stupid – but I think it’s more stupid to pretend that things aren’t happening to you and write some bland useless bulls**t.”
Meanwhile, Ryan Adams has been confirmed to headline Green Man Festival this August alongside PJ Harvey and Future Islands. Other acts on the bill include Michael Kiwanuka, Lambchop, Conor Oberst, Angel Olsen, Field Music and a DJ set from Jon Hopkins. Green Man takes place at Brecon Beacons from August 17-20 on what will be the event’s 15th birthday.
