Vince Vaughn joins Dwayne Johnson dramedy “Fighting With My Family”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Vince Vaughn has joined the cast of the dramedy “Fighting With My Family” starring Florence Pugh, Nick Frost and Lena Headey, Variety reports.

Johnson, who announced the casting on his social media accounts, will also have a role in the film as well as produce along with his partner Dany Garcia through Seven Bucks Productions banner. Misher Films, WWE Studios and Film4 will also produce.

MGM recently acquired the worldwide rights to the film at the Berlin market.

The movie will be written and directed by Stephen Merchant (“The Office”) and is based on the true story of WWE star Paige and her family of professional wrestlers. The film, revolves around a reformed gangster and former wrestler, his wife and their children, who make a living performing in tiny venues across the country. The parents want a better life for their children, and when the siblings get the chance to audition for the WWE, it seems the family dream is coming true and all their troubles will be solved. However, the brother and sister are about to learn that becoming a WWE superstar demands more than they ever imagined possible.

Vaughn and Johnson had previously worked in the “Get Shorty” sequel, “Be Cool.”

Following his performance in the the Oscar-nominated “Hacksaw Ridge,” Vaughn has begun stepping outside his comfort zone of comedic roles that made him famous like “Wedding Crashers” and “Old School.” He just finished filming on the prison action film “Brawl in Cell Block 99” and the police brutality movie “Dragged Across Concrete” opposite his “Hacksaw Ridge” director Mel Gibson.