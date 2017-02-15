Metallica to “fast-forward to next chapter” of working with Lady Gaga

PanARMENIAN.Net - Metallica have revealed that they plan to ‘fast-forward to the next chapter’ of working with Lady Gaga – sparking rumours of a collaborative album, NME said.

This weekend saw them perform a special duet with Gaga at the Grammys – before a stagehand was blamed for frontman James Hetfield’s mic being unplugged.

“[She is the] quintessential perfect fifth member of this band. Her voice, her attitude, her outlook on everything is so awesome,” drummer Lars Ulrich told Rolling Stone. “[The performance] was so effortless and organic and she just has the spirit of hard rock and metal flowing through her veins. It comes really easy for her. There’s nothing contrived; she just has this super warm, easy energy.”

He added: “We already started fast-forwarding to the next chapter when we can do more of this,” he says. “It’s not one of those ’20 lawyers, strategists and managers trying to force two people from two different worlds to figure out how to spend four minutes together on a national telecast.’ Of any of these undertakings, this is about as organic and authentic as there’s ever been one. We’re just getting started.”

Fans also shared a video of how the performance should have sounded with a functioning microphone.

Host Laverne Cox also apologised for not introducing the band before their performance. Not only that, but Metallica’s classic ‘Master Of Puppets’ was played by the house band as Megadeth picked up their award – much to fans’ amusement and dismay.