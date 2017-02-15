Amazon's Alexa assistant now supports Outlook.com calendars
February 15, 2017 - 17:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Amazon has silently updated its Alexa assistant this week to add Outlook.com calendar support, The Verge reports.
While the digital assistant has supported Google calendars since its launch, Outlook.com support had been missing until this week. You can use Alexa to add or review upcoming events in a calendar using commands like “what’s on my calendar?” or “add an event to my calendar.”
You won’t need to update any Alexa-powered devices as Amazon has added the Outlook.com support in the background. You can add Outlook.com calendars from the Alexa app for iOS or Android, or on the web under settings > calendar.
Top stories
It's still possible to buy the 3310 on Amazon, though only through its marketplace and not directly from the company itself.
A group consulted images and data sent by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter before voting for easily accessible locations.
Apple alleges that once it began cooperating with Korea's investigation of Qualcomm, the company withheld $1 billion in retaliation.
The cracked surface formed 3 billion years ago and was buried by layers of sediment, which all became stratified rock.
Partner news
Latest news
Rare Georg Baselitz masterpiece set to break artist record at Sotheby's Mit Roter Fahne (With Red Flag) is a painting that cemented the artist’s reputation as one of the most provocative and compelling voices of the post-war era.
Greece showcases “7,000-year-old archaeological enigma” The bird-like object was carved from granite - without the benefit of metal tools, as it dates from the Final Neolithic period.
German police raid homes of imams suspected of spying for Turkish govt. The imams allegedly passed on infօ through the Turkish consulate in the western city of Cologne to the Turkish Religious Affairs Directorate.
Metallica to “fast-forward to next chapter” of working with Lady Gaga “[She is the] quintessential perfect fifth member of this band. Her voice, her attitude, her outlook on everything is so awesome,” drummer Lars Ulrich said.