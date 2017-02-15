Amazon's Alexa assistant now supports Outlook.com calendars

PanARMENIAN.Net - Amazon has silently updated its Alexa assistant this week to add Outlook.com calendar support, The Verge reports.

While the digital assistant has supported Google calendars since its launch, Outlook.com support had been missing until this week. You can use Alexa to add or review upcoming events in a calendar using commands like “what’s on my calendar?” or “add an event to my calendar.”

You won’t need to update any Alexa-powered devices as Amazon has added the Outlook.com support in the background. You can add Outlook.com calendars from the Alexa app for iOS or Android, or on the web under settings > calendar.