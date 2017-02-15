German police raid homes of imams suspected of spying for Turkish govt.
February 15, 2017 - 17:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - German police Wednesday, February 15 searched the homes of four Turkish Muslim preachers on suspicion they spied for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government, officials said, according to AFP.
The imams are accused of reporting on Turkish followers of US-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, who Erdogan blames for last July's failed coup attempt against him.
The four imams allegedly passed on information through the Turkish consulate in the western city of Cologne to the Turkish Religious Affairs Directorate, known as Diyanet, prosecutors said.
"The purpose of today's searches is to gather further evidence on the alleged activities of the accused," prosecutors said after the raids in the western states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate.
News site Spiegel online reported the imams belong to Ditib, an organisation controlled by Ankara that manages some 900 mosques or religious communities in Germany.
The Erdogan government has cracked down hard on followers of Gulen, who denies he was behind the attempted putsch.
More than 41,000 people have been arrested over their suspected links to Gulen's movement, and 100,000 fired or suspended. Many of them are teachers, police, magistrates and journalists.
The government says the purges are necessary to clean the state of the "virus" of Gulen's movement, which encourages its members to work in public services.
Human rights activists have fiercely criticised the magnitude of the crackdown, saying it has gone well beyond alleged coup plotters.
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
Rare Georg Baselitz masterpiece set to break artist record at Sotheby's Mit Roter Fahne (With Red Flag) is a painting that cemented the artist’s reputation as one of the most provocative and compelling voices of the post-war era.
Greece showcases “7,000-year-old archaeological enigma” The bird-like object was carved from granite - without the benefit of metal tools, as it dates from the Final Neolithic period.
Huawei catching up on Samsung, Apple: study Over the year as a whole, Huawei saw its sales leap by 26.7%, while the South Korean and US rivals both saw their sales decline by 4.3%.
Amazon's Alexa assistant now supports Outlook.com calendars While the digital assistant has supported Google calendars since its launch, Outlook.com support had been missing until this week.