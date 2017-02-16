Jared Leto to direct crime thriller “77” for Paramount
February 16, 2017 - 11:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Jared Leto will make his feature film directorial debut with Paramount's crime thriller 77, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
Leto previously helmed the 2012 documentary feature Artifact and the documentary series Great Wide Open, Into The Wild and Beyond the Horizon. He also has directed numerous music videos and commercials (under the pseudonym Bartholomew Cubbins), winning over a dozen awards worldwide.
David Matthews (Narcos, Boardwalk Empire) writes from an original screenplay by author James Ellroy (L.A. Confidential). Set in politically charged 1974 Los Angeles, the story centers around two police officers who team up to recover kidnapped heiress Patty Hearst while simultaneously investigating the brutal murder of a fellow officer. They uncover not only relentless corruption and crime, but a dark and violent conspiracy as well.
The film will be produced by Dick Wolf and Tony Ganz of Wolf Films along with Leto. Emma Ludbrook is executive producing via Paradox.
Leto, most recently seen in Warner Bros.' Suicide Squad, will next be seen in Blade Runner 2049, directed by Denis Villeneuve.
Photo: ABC/ Rick Rowell
