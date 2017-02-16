Disney Channel renews “Tangled: The Series” for season 2

PanARMENIAN.Net - "Tangled: The Series" is still a month away from its premiere. But now Disney Channel has already given a second season renewal for the animated series, which is based on Disney's 2010 hit movie "Tangled", AceShowbiz said.

"Tangled: The Series" will take place between the events of the 2010 animated film and the start of the 2012 short film "Tangled Ever After". The series chronicles Rapunzel's (voiced by Mandy Moore) adventure as she acquaints herself with her parents, her kingdom of Corona and its people.

Joining Moore, Zachary Levi will also reprise his role as the voice of Eugene (formerly knows as Flynn Rider) in the second season of the animated series. The music team of Disney Legend and Academy Award-winning composer Alan Menken and lyricist Glenn Slater will also contribute their works in season two.

"Tangled: The Series" also stars Julie Bowen as Rapunzel's mother Queen Arianna, Eden Espinosa as Rapunzel's handmaiden and confidant named Cassandra, Jeff Ross as Hook Hand's brother Hook Foot and Richard Kind as Uncle Monty. Jeffrey Tambor, Paul F. Tompkins and M.C. Gainey will reprise their roles as Big Nose, Shorty and Captain of the Guards respectively.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, "Tangled: The Series" is developed by Chris Sonnenburg and Shane Prigmore. Sonnenburg will also serve as executive producer and supervising director. Benjamin Balisteri will be the supervising producer while Kevin Kliesch serves as score composer.

"Tangled: The Series" is scheduled to debut at 7:30 P.M. on Friday, March 24, just two weeks after Disney Channel airs its original movie "Tangled Before Ever After" on Friday, March 10.