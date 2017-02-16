Darren Criss, Edgar Ramirez to star in “Versace: American Crime Story”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ryan Murphy has found the two key stars for the third season of FX anthology American Crime Story.

Set to star in Versace: American Crime Story are Glee grad Darren Criss and The Bourne Ultimatum's Edgar Ramirez, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Versace — which will come after the franchise's second season, Katrina — will explore the July 1997 assassination of legendary designer Gianni Versace. His killer, Andrew Cunanan, committed suicide eight days later as Miami Dade police were on the verge of capturing the serial killer behind five slayings. The 10-episode third season will likely run in 2018, following quickly on Katrina's heels.

Versace, from Fox 21 and FX Productions, will be based on the book Vulgar Favors by Vanity Fair writer Maureen Orth, with Tom Rob Smith (London Spy) set to write the first two and multiple subsequent episodes.

Ramirez will play Versace; Criss is set as Cunanan. Production will begin in March and run concurrently with Katrina, which also recently began casting with Annette Bening set to star alongside returning players Courtney B. Vance, Sarah Paulson and Cuba Gooding Jr.

The casting brings Criss back into the Murphy fold following a brief gig on American Horror Story and his breakout role as Blaine on Fox's megahit Glee. Most recently, he has a role in The CW's Supergirl/Flash musical crossover. Versace marks Criss' first series regular TV gig following Glee. He also was poised to star in a workplace comedy that was in development at Fox. Repped by CAA, Hyphenate Creative Management and Hansen Jacobson, he most recently starred in Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Broadway and is reprising the role in the show's Los Angeles production.

FX Brass Talk 'American Crime Story' Delays, Emmy Strategies, New 'Fargo' and 'AHS' Ramirez, meanwhile, earned a Golden Globe nomination for 2010's Carlos. Repped by CAA, Impression Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein, his credits include features The Girl on the Train, Joy, Point Break and the upcoming Bright and Love Child.

Meanwhile, Murphy has also planted a flag for season four of American Crime Story. The fourth run will focus on the Monica Lewinsky saga and be based on Jeffrey Toobin's 2000 best-seller A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. Toobin's book The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson served as the inspiration for the Emmy-winning first season of the anthology. Toobin was deeply involved in the first season and served as a consultant to the writing staff. Casting is already underway for Lewinsky; sources tell THR that a newcomer is expected to land the coveted role of the former Washington intern.