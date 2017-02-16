Jack Black to join Joaquin Phoenix in Gus Van Sant’s John Callahan bio
February 16, 2017 - 11:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Jack Black is in negotiations to co-star with Joaquin Phoenix in Gus Van Sant’s “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot”, the biopic on quadriplegic cartoonist John Callahan, Variety said.
Iconoclast and Anonymous Content are producing the film, which is based on Callahan’s autobiography of the same name. The title is taken from one of Callahan’s cartoons, which often touched on taboo topics.
Callahan became paralyzed following a car accident at the age of 21. He turned to art as a form of therapy, drawing by clutching a pen between his two hands. He died in 2010 at the age of 59.
Charles-Marie Anthonioz, Mourad Belkeddar, and Nicolas Lhermitte will produce the movie for Iconoclast, while Steve Golin produces for Anonymous Content.
Jonah Hill and Rooney Mara are also in talks to join “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot.” Phoenix will portray Callahan.
Black most recently starred in “The Polka King,” which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January. The comedy also stars Jenny Slate and Jason Schwartzman.
Black will next be seen in Sony’s “Jumanji” reboot, which is scheduled to open on Dec. 22, opposite Dwayne Johnson.
Photo: AP
