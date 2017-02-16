Constance Wu to topline “Crazy Rich Asians” bestseller adaptation

PanARMENIAN.Net - Fresh Off the Boat star Constance Wu is in talks for the lead in Warner Bros.' Crazy Rich Asians, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

Jon M. Chu is directing the adaptation of Kevin Kwan's New York Times best-selling novel, which will feature an all-Asian cast.

Based on a screenplay written by Peter Chiarelli (The Proposal) and Adele Lim (TV series Lethal Weapon), the film will center on the lives of wealthy Chinese families living in Singapore. It follows Rachel Chu (Wu), an American-born Chinese economics professor, who travels to her boyfriend Nick's hometown of Singapore for his best friend's wedding. Before long, his secret is out: Nick is from a family that is impossibly wealthy, he's perhaps the most eligible bachelor in Asia and every single woman in his ultra-rarefied social class is incredibly jealous of Rachel and wants to bring her down.

While the project has not been officially greenlighted, sources say it is on the development fast-track. Color Force's Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson as well as Ivanhoe president John Penotti are producing. Kevin Kwan will serve as executive producer along with Ivanhoe chairman Robert Friedland. Courtenay Valenti and Jon Gonda will oversee the project for Warner Bros.

Wu has become a breakout star due to her performance as lead character Jessica Huang on the ABC series Fresh Off the Boat, which is in its third season. She has received multiple best actress in a comedy series nominations from the Broadcast Critics Association and Television Critics Association for her work. The actress also has a recurring role on Hulu's Dimension 404. Her upcoming film credits include the indie The Feels.