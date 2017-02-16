Armenia to introduce non-cash forms of payment for visas

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreigners arriving in Armenia must be able to use non-cash forms of payment while obtaining entry visas, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said Thursday, February 14 as he gave corresponding instructions to agencies in charge.

“To promote the development of tourism and rule out unnecessary complications for travelers, particularly the requirement to pay state fees exclusively in cash, the police are instructed to introduce a relevant draft decision within a week, which will abolish the demand for tourists to fill in application forms at border checkpoints,” he said, according to Aysor.am.

Also, he ordered the Finance Minister to discuss and submit a proposal, enabling foreign nationals to use non-cash forms of payment while obtaining entry visas at border checkpoints.