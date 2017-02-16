“Outlander” hit series season 3 premiere date set

PanARMENIAN.Net - There are still months to go before you get to watch the continuation of Claire and Jamie's love story. Starz announced on Wednesday, February 15 that "Outlander" season 3 would premiere in September, but no specific date is set just yet, AceShowbiz reports.

The season 3 return comes months later than season 2 premiere in spring 2016. Production on season 3 just wrapped in Scotland and will move to South Africa in March. If this helps quench your thirst for your favorite TV couple, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have filmed a video to say farewell to Scotland and thank their Scottish crew.

"While Droughtlander will last just a little longer, we feel it is important to allow the production the time and number of episodes needed to tell the story of the 'Voyager' book in its entirety," Starz President of Programming Carmi Zlotnik said in a statement. "The scale of this book is immense, and we owe the fans the very best show. Returning in September will make that possible."

Exec VP Steve Kent of Sony Pictures TV, which produces the drama series, also explained the fall return, "With the scope of the production and all of the intricate details that go into the Emmy-nominated sets and costumes, we had to make sure everything is kept to the high standard of the previous seasons and [author] Diana Gabaldon's beautiful story. We're so proud of the incredible work that Ron [Moore] and the 'Outlander' team have done."

The third season of "Outlander" is based on "Voyager", the third of eight books in Gabaldon's best-selling "Outlander" series. It will focus on Claire's struggle to live without Jamie in 1948 and Jamie's life after the Battle of Culloden without Claire.