Microsoft sets date for unveiling Xbox Project Scorpio
February 16, 2017 - 13:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - If you're an Xbox fan who's been anxiously awaiting more news on Microsoft's Project Scorpio ever since it was unveiled at E3 last year, you now know exactly when you'll get the full scoop. Microsoft has revealed that its customary E3 briefing will take place on June 11, and the teaser graphic makes it patently clear that the 4K-capable Scorpio will be the center of attention, Engadget reports.
There are no fresh clues, but it's safe to say this is a big deal when the Redmond crew is shaking up its usual E3 schedule to garner maximum attention.
