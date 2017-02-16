Pixar offers free Khan Academy course on storytelling

PanARMENIAN.Net - Pixar is offering a free course through Khan Academy that can help you find the kind of stories you want to tell -- and help you tell them better. The "Art of Storytelling" is the latest installment in a series of free courses from the studio called "Pixar in a Box." It discusses ways to build worlds and characters, how to make sure your stories reflect your unique perspective, along with other relevant advice. And if there's anybody qualified to give storytelling advice, it's the creators of Toy Story, Wall-E and Up, Engadget said.

Pixar's older courses are also still available on the educational website if you want to learn more about animation, colors in films and environment and character modeling. Of course, if you'd rather learn about something else, you merely need to browse other areas of Khan Academy. The famous online education platform has an enormous catalog of lessons and is available as an Android and an iOS app, Engadget said.