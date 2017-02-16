Pixar offers free Khan Academy course on storytelling
February 16, 2017 - 13:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Pixar is offering a free course through Khan Academy that can help you find the kind of stories you want to tell -- and help you tell them better. The "Art of Storytelling" is the latest installment in a series of free courses from the studio called "Pixar in a Box." It discusses ways to build worlds and characters, how to make sure your stories reflect your unique perspective, along with other relevant advice. And if there's anybody qualified to give storytelling advice, it's the creators of Toy Story, Wall-E and Up, Engadget said.
Pixar's older courses are also still available on the educational website if you want to learn more about animation, colors in films and environment and character modeling. Of course, if you'd rather learn about something else, you merely need to browse other areas of Khan Academy. The famous online education platform has an enormous catalog of lessons and is available as an Android and an iOS app, Engadget said.
Top stories
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
Latest news
Wayne Rooney could leave Man Utd, former team-mate says He has two years to run on his current contract, but his former team-mate Scholes is unsure whether Rooney will see out his deal at United.
Assad: Trump travel ban targets terrorists, not Syrian people "It's against the terrorists that would infiltrate some of the immigrants to the West. It happened in Europe," Assad said.
Atomico closes Europe's largest tech venture fund Atomico is the latest in a succession of European-centered venture firms raising record amounts of venture capital.
Microsoft sets date for unveiling Xbox Project Scorpio Microsoft said its E3 briefing will take place on June 11, and the teaser graphic makes it clear that Scorpio will be the center of attention.