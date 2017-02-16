Lady GaGa lands atop Billboard Artist 100 after Super Bowl Performance

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lady GaGa's breathtaking performance at the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show on Sunday, February 5 brought a huge impact to her fame. It rocketed the "Just Dance" hitmaker from No. 61 to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart, AceShowbiz said.

Billboard's Artist 100 is a chart to show singers' popularity. Billboard measures the popularity from the singers' music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay, streaming and social media fan interaction. The "Judas" singer has 1,219 percent in overall activity, with her digital song sales contributing the most to her overall score with 46 percent.

GaGa's popularity chart is not the only one to be affected by her Super Bowl performance as her songs are also back to enter the chart again. GaGa's latest song, "Million Reasons", re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 4 and it becomes the highest re-entry in the chart's history ever. The song even took over the throne on the Digital Song Sales chart as it returned at No.1.

Even GaGa's earlier songs and albums also experienced the surge. GaGa's 2009 hit song "Bad Romance" re-entered Billboard's Hot 100 chart at No. 50. Last week, her old hit songs such as "Born This Way" and "Poker Face" were also spotted on the chart.

As for albums, the Mother Monster's 2008 release "The Fame" also climbed back to the Billboard 200 chart at No. 6, while her 2011 album "Born This Way" landed at No. 25. GaGa's most recent album "Joanne" made a huge leap from No. 66 to No. 2. Despite the Super Bowl magic, "Joanne" failed to defeat Big Sean's new album, "I Decided", which took the No. 1 spot.