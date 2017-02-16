“2307: Winter’s Dream” dystopian sci-fi sells to multiple territories
February 16, 2017 - 15:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Dystopian science-fiction movie “2307: Winter’s Dream” has scored sales to multiple markets at the Berlin Film Festival with Vertical Entertainment buying U.S. rights, Variety has learned exclusively.
The cast includes Paul Sidhu, Arielle Holmes, Timothy Lee DePriest, Anne-Solenne Hatte, Kelcey Watson, Brad Potts and Branden Coles.
Joey Curtis directed from his own script. In the film, set in 2307 A.D., the Earth has frozen over and is virtually uninhabitable. The remaining humans live underground, unable to survive the sub-arctic temperatures. With no “man power,” scientists bio-engineer Humanoids. But when a rogue humanoid escapes from captivity, it threatens to lead a rebellion against mankind.
Producers are Robert Beaumont for Ultramedia and Thorium 7 Films with Platinum Platypus, Kenneth K Martinez Burgmaier Productions and Good Deed Entertainment.
Other sales have closed for Ascot Elite – Germany; Signature Entertainment – UK; Falcon Films – Middle East; Nettai Museum – Japan; Hagi Film – Poland; Eagle Entertainment – Australia; Tanweer Ltd – Turkey; Sandrew Metronome – Scandinavia; Two Tall Guys/One2See Movies – Benelux; International Movie Distribution Ltd. – Russia/CIS; Jetsen Huasi/Jingling Film & TV – China; and Entermode – South Korea.
Curtis co-wrote the script for “Blue Valentine,” starring Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams. He made his directorial debut with “Quattro Noza,” which was awarded for excellence in cinematography at the Sundance Film Festival.
Beaumont’s prior producing projects include “Emelie,” starring Sarah Bolger, and Helen Hunt’s surfing drama “Ride.”
Top stories
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
Latest news
Apple to unveil iOS, macOS updates and more on June 5 The event is typically held in the Moscone Center in San Francisco, but the building is currently under renovation for expansions.
Cyprus peace talks break up over Enosis controversy Tensions have soared over the approval by the Greek Cypriot parliament for schools to mark the 1950 referendum on Enosis.
Canada PM says world benefits from strong EU "Canada knows that an effective European voice on the global stage isn't just preferable, it's essential," Trudeau said.
CBS close to 2-season pickup for “The Big Bang Theory” The prospect of a two-season deal would extend “Big Bang’s” run through at least a 12th season, which would make it one of TV’s longest-running sitcoms.