“2307: Winter’s Dream” dystopian sci-fi sells to multiple territories

PanARMENIAN.Net - Dystopian science-fiction movie “2307: Winter’s Dream” has scored sales to multiple markets at the Berlin Film Festival with Vertical Entertainment buying U.S. rights, Variety has learned exclusively.

The cast includes Paul Sidhu, Arielle Holmes, Timothy Lee DePriest, Anne-Solenne Hatte, Kelcey Watson, Brad Potts and Branden Coles.

Joey Curtis directed from his own script. In the film, set in 2307 A.D., the Earth has frozen over and is virtually uninhabitable. The remaining humans live underground, unable to survive the sub-arctic temperatures. With no “man power,” scientists bio-engineer Humanoids. But when a rogue humanoid escapes from captivity, it threatens to lead a rebellion against mankind.

Producers are Robert Beaumont for Ultramedia and Thorium 7 Films with Platinum Platypus, Kenneth K Martinez Burgmaier Productions and Good Deed Entertainment.

Other sales have closed for Ascot Elite – Germany; Signature Entertainment – UK; Falcon Films – Middle East; Nettai Museum – Japan; Hagi Film – Poland; Eagle Entertainment – Australia; Tanweer Ltd – Turkey; Sandrew Metronome – Scandinavia; Two Tall Guys/One2See Movies – Benelux; International Movie Distribution Ltd. – Russia/CIS; Jetsen Huasi/Jingling Film & TV – China; and Entermode – South Korea.

Curtis co-wrote the script for “Blue Valentine,” starring Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams. He made his directorial debut with “Quattro Noza,” which was awarded for excellence in cinematography at the Sundance Film Festival.

Beaumont’s prior producing projects include “Emelie,” starring Sarah Bolger, and Helen Hunt’s surfing drama “Ride.”