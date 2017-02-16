“Love Actually” to return as a short film

PanARMENIAN.Net - What does love look like 14 years later? “Love Actually” is getting a sequel of sorts: a short film by the original’s writer-director, Richard Curtis, starring many of the original cast members, The New York Times reports.

Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Andrew Lincoln, Rowan Atkinson and many other actors will return to the roles they played in the 2003 Christmas favorite — but the new stories will be set in 2017. The short film is being made for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day, which raises money to combat poverty, and will be broadcast in Britain on BBC One on March 24 and in the United States on NBC on May 25.

“I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to ‘Love Actually,’ but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to,” Mr. Curtis said in a statement. “Who has aged best? — I guess that’s the big question … or is it so obviously Liam?”

In 2015, Red Nose Day featured a musical comedy sketch with Coldplay and the cast of “Game of Thrones.” One of those actors — Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who plays Jojen Reed — played a young Sam in “Love Actually,” and will return to his role here.

There’s no word yet on whether Ms. Knightley and Mr. Lincoln will recreate their famous doorstep scene — recently spoofed by “Saturday Night Live.”