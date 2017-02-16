Steven Spielberg's Amblin nabs female assassin film “Ruthless”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Amblin Entertainment is getting into the assassins game, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

Steven Spielberg's company has picked up the script to Ruthless, which is being described as a "female John Wick."

San Andreas director Brad Peyton is attached to helm, with producers Tripp Vinson and Liz Harris also on board. Peyton is also producing with Jeff Fierson through their ASAP Entertainment banner.

The film centers on a retired assassin who returns to the game after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer and needing one last job to provide for her daughter.

The move comes after the success of Lionsgate's assassin sequel John Wick: Chapter 2, which opened last weekend above expectations, with the Keanu Reeves film taking in $30.4 million. It has grossed nearly $50 million worldwide to date.