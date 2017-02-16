Apple to unveil iOS, macOS updates and more on June 5

PanARMENIAN.Net - Apple will kick off this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5, when the company will take to the stage to present the next series of updates to iOS, macOS, and likely watchOS and tvOS as well, The Verge reports.

Recently, Apple has stuck to software and saved hardware announcements for other presentations.

WWDC is also a developer-focused event, and so far all Apple has published is some lofty language on its site about how developers need to combine technology and the arts to advance the world:

"Technology alone is not enough. Technology must intersect with the liberal arts and the humanities, to create new ideas and experiences that push society forward. This summer we bring together thousands of brilliant minds representing many diverse perspectives, passions, and talents to help us change the world. What it means is that you’ll have to pay $1,599 for a ticket."

This year, the event is being held in a different venue: the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose. The event is typically held in the Moscone Center in San Francisco, but the building is currently under renovation for expansions. Daring Fireball points out that the convention center in San Jose is actually the original home of WWDC, hosting the event all the way through 2002.