1st look at Jessica Biel in USA Network crime thriller "The Sinner"

PanARMENIAN.Net - USA Network has released a first look at Jessica Biel's character Cora on a crime thriller titled "The Sinner". The actress is looking somber as she looks down while her face and body are covered by fresh blood in the photo obtained by Entertainment Weekly, AceShowbiz said.

"The Sinner" follows Cora, a young mother who commits a startling act of violence whenever she's overcome by an unusual fit of rage. The event launches a surprising crime thriller whose driving force is not the "who" or the "what" but the "why". An investigator (Bill Pullman) finds himself obsessed with uncovering the woman's motive and together they travel a journey into the depths of her psyche and the violent secrets hidden in her past.

Based on Petra Hemmesfahr's book of the same name, "The Sinner" is executive produced by Biel alongside Derek Simonds, Michelle Purple, Charlie Gogolak and Antonio Campos. The anthology drama will debut later this summer on USA Network.

"The Sinner" marks Biel's return as series regular since she starred on "7th Heaven" over a decade ago. Biel's TV credits include "Family Guy", "Saturday Night Live" and "New Girl". Biel recently lent her voice on Netflix's adult animated dramedy "BoJack Horseman".