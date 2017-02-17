1st look at Jessica Biel in USA Network crime thriller "The Sinner"
February 17, 2017 - 12:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - USA Network has released a first look at Jessica Biel's character Cora on a crime thriller titled "The Sinner". The actress is looking somber as she looks down while her face and body are covered by fresh blood in the photo obtained by Entertainment Weekly, AceShowbiz said.
"The Sinner" follows Cora, a young mother who commits a startling act of violence whenever she's overcome by an unusual fit of rage. The event launches a surprising crime thriller whose driving force is not the "who" or the "what" but the "why". An investigator (Bill Pullman) finds himself obsessed with uncovering the woman's motive and together they travel a journey into the depths of her psyche and the violent secrets hidden in her past.
Based on Petra Hemmesfahr's book of the same name, "The Sinner" is executive produced by Biel alongside Derek Simonds, Michelle Purple, Charlie Gogolak and Antonio Campos. The anthology drama will debut later this summer on USA Network.
"The Sinner" marks Biel's return as series regular since she starred on "7th Heaven" over a decade ago. Biel's TV credits include "Family Guy", "Saturday Night Live" and "New Girl". Biel recently lent her voice on Netflix's adult animated dramedy "BoJack Horseman".
Photo: EW
Top stories
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
Latest news
S&P downgrade warning sends Toshiba shares tumbling S&P rates Toshiba credit as junk, at CCC+, following downgrades in December and January.
No incidents registered as OSCE monitors Armenia-Azerbaijan border From the Armenian side, the monitoring was conducted by two Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.
NASA looks to send humans aboard the first SLS flight In the Apollo program, NASA launched several crewless missions to gain confidence before adding astronauts on Apollo 7.
Document shows Azerbaijanis had two roads taking out of Khojaly The Azerbaijanis had two ways to get out of town which enabled the transportation of not only people, but also military equipment.