“True Detective” helmer to direct “Countdown to Hiroshima”
February 17, 2017 - 12:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Cary Fukunaga, best known for steering the first season of HBO’s True Detective, is in negotiations to direct Working Title and Universal’s adaptation of atomic bomb drama Shockwave: Countdown to Hiroshima.
Hossein Amini, who wrote Snow White and the Huntsman and 47 Ronin for Universal, will adapt the screenplay, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
Shockwave, written by Stephen Walker and published in 2005, told of the three weeks leading up to the dropping of Little Boy, the world’s first atomic bomb that leveled Hiroshima. It looked at the time preceding the event through the eyes of scientists, pilots and victims.
In its starred review, Booklist called Walker’s way of writing “cinematic.”
Universal executive vp production Erik Baiers will oversee the project for the studio.
Fukunaga, who also drew acclaim for his African drama Beasts of No Nation, is prepping to shoot Maniac, Netflix’s fantasy drama that will star Jonah Hill and Emma Stone.
Amini also wrote the Ryan Gosling thriller Drive.
