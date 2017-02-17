“Fist Fight” director to helm LAPD action-comedy “Partners”

PanARMENIAN.Net - New Line Cinema has hired “Fist Fight” director Richie Keen to helm the long-in-development LAPD action-comedy “Partners”, Variety reports.

Keen is making his feature film directorial debut with New Line’s “Fist Fight,” which is expected to take in about $17 million over the Friday-Monday weekend at 3,185 North American locations. The comedy, starring Charlie Day, Ice Cube, Jillian Bell, and Tracy Morgan, is expected to trail the second weekends of “Lego Batman” and “Fifty Shades Darker.”

“Partners” has been in development for several years at New Line with a script by Evan Turner in which an LAPD detective falls for a beautiful woman after a one-night stand and then learns that she is a FBI agent — and his new boss on a high-profile case. The most recent draft was written by Sam Pitman and Adam Cole-Kelly.

There are no producers on board “Partners” yet.

Keen has worked extensively as a TV director with multiple episodes of FX’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” which stars Day; “Franklin and Bash”; “Aim High”; “The Goldbergs”; “Maron” and “Important Things With Demetri Martin.”

The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.