“The House” comedy trailer features Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler

PanARMENIAN.Net - Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler are bringing badassery to suburbia in the first trailer for the New Line comedy “The House”, which has a prime summer release date of June 2, 2017, Variety said.

Ferrell and Poehler portray parents who lose the money intended to pay for their daughter’s college tuition and open an underground casino out of desperation. Poehler totes a flame-thrower, proclaiming “I feel like such a badass!”

They also wind up telling their alarmed daughter — played by Ryan Simpkins — to keep her nose out of their business. “We love you so much but you need to shut up,” Ferrell tells her.

The trailer concludes with the implication of a cheater getting axed on some undisclosed part of his body after he taunts Ferrell and Poehler by saying, “What are you going to do about it?”

“Neighbors” writer Andrew J. Cohen is directing from a script he co-wrote with Brendan O’Brien. Good Universe is producing with Ferrell and Adam McKay through their Gary Sanchez banner. The film features a range of familiar faces in comedy playing supporting roles, including Jason Mantzoukas, Andy Buckley, Nick Kroll, Michaela Watkins, as well as stars Jeremy Renner and Mariah Carey who plays herself.

“The House” re-teams Ferrell and Poehler a decade after they both starred in “Blades of Glory.”