“The House” comedy trailer features Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler (video)
February 17, 2017 - 13:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler are bringing badassery to suburbia in the first trailer for the New Line comedy “The House”, which has a prime summer release date of June 2, 2017, Variety said.
Ferrell and Poehler portray parents who lose the money intended to pay for their daughter’s college tuition and open an underground casino out of desperation. Poehler totes a flame-thrower, proclaiming “I feel like such a badass!”
They also wind up telling their alarmed daughter — played by Ryan Simpkins — to keep her nose out of their business. “We love you so much but you need to shut up,” Ferrell tells her.
The trailer concludes with the implication of a cheater getting axed on some undisclosed part of his body after he taunts Ferrell and Poehler by saying, “What are you going to do about it?”
“Neighbors” writer Andrew J. Cohen is directing from a script he co-wrote with Brendan O’Brien. Good Universe is producing with Ferrell and Adam McKay through their Gary Sanchez banner. The film features a range of familiar faces in comedy playing supporting roles, including Jason Mantzoukas, Andy Buckley, Nick Kroll, Michaela Watkins, as well as stars Jeremy Renner and Mariah Carey who plays herself.
“The House” re-teams Ferrell and Poehler a decade after they both starred in “Blades of Glory.”
Top stories
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
Latest news
S&P downgrade warning sends Toshiba shares tumbling S&P rates Toshiba credit as junk, at CCC+, following downgrades in December and January.
No incidents registered as OSCE monitors Armenia-Azerbaijan border From the Armenian side, the monitoring was conducted by two Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.
NASA looks to send humans aboard the first SLS flight In the Apollo program, NASA launched several crewless missions to gain confidence before adding astronauts on Apollo 7.
Document shows Azerbaijanis had two roads taking out of Khojaly The Azerbaijanis had two ways to get out of town which enabled the transportation of not only people, but also military equipment.