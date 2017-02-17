Google needs your help building better video analysis algorithms
February 17, 2017 - 13:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - You probably haven't heard of YouTube-8M, but it's a big deal for anyone working in the field of machine learning. In short, it's a large database of labeled video content that programmers can use to test out their algorithms. On February 16, Google announced that YouTube-8M is getting a major update, with even more labels across more its videos, as well as audio elements, Engadget said. And the company is also aiming to make the dataset even better with a Kaggle competition, which will offer big bucks from a $100,000 prize pool to teams who build the best algorithms for tagging around 700,000 new videos (using the 8M dataset for training).
"The dataset was created from over 7 million YouTube videos (450,000 hours of video) and includes video labels from a vocabulary of 4716 classes (3.4 labels/video on average," Google wrote on the competition page. "It also comes with pre-extracted audio & visual features from every second of video (3.2B feature vectors in total)."
Google says it'll announce the winning teams at the YouTube-8M Workshop held during the IEEE Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition in July. With up to $30,000 awarded per team, there's a good chance Google will end up attracting some eager developers. The company is also offering some free Google Cloud credits to early participants, Engadget said.
While the results of the competition won't directly affect consumers for a while, Google software engineer Paul Natsev notes that whatever they learn will be useful across many different types of videos. Hopefully, that could lead to better searching and content filtering down the line on YouTube, Engadget said.
Top stories
Size wise, Kuo says the OLED iPhone will have measurements similar to the 4.7-inch iPhone, allowing for one-handed operation.
It's still possible to buy the 3310 on Amazon, though only through its marketplace and not directly from the company itself.
A group consulted images and data sent by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter before voting for easily accessible locations.
Apple alleges that once it began cooperating with Korea's investigation of Qualcomm, the company withheld $1 billion in retaliation.
Partner news
Latest news
"Colossal" sci-fi trailer features Anne Hathaway The movie follows Gloria, a jobless woman who somehow thinks she has a strange connection with a monster which wreaks havoc in South Korea.
No incidents registered as OSCE monitors Armenia-Azerbaijan border From the Armenian side, the monitoring was conducted by two Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.
NASA looks to send humans aboard the first SLS flight In the Apollo program, NASA launched several crewless missions to gain confidence before adding astronauts on Apollo 7.
Document shows Azerbaijanis had two roads taking out of Khojaly The Azerbaijanis had two ways to get out of town which enabled the transportation of not only people, but also military equipment.