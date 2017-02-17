Google Fiber “pursuing wireless broadband technologies”
February 17, 2017 - 15:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Alphabet is making some huge changes to steer Google Fiber in a new, more wireless direction. As Engadget reports citing Wired, the corporation has reassigned hundreds of Fiber employees to other parts of the company and those who remained will mostly work in the field. It has also hired broadband veteran Greg McCray as the new CEO for Access, the division that runs Google Fiber. These changes don't exactly come out of left field: back in October, Google announced that it's pausing the high-speed internet's expansion to new markets and that it's firing nine percent of the service's staff.
Wired says running fiber optic cables into people's homes has become too expensive for the company. A Recode report last year says it costs Mountain View $1 billion to bring Fiber to a new market. The service is also often named as Google's most expensive venture. That's why the company instructed former Fiber CEO Craig Barratt to find a way to lower costs and cut off half of his 500 employees.
Under the new CEO, Fiber might make use of Webpass, a company that Access bought last year. Webpass beams high-speed broadband through networks of small antennas. Access even petitioned the FTC to open up more of the wireless spectrum Webpass uses. Fiber could also use an internet technology Webpass tested that can follow you wherever you go and guarantee a certain amount of bandwidth.
Top stories
Size wise, Kuo says the OLED iPhone will have measurements similar to the 4.7-inch iPhone, allowing for one-handed operation.
It's still possible to buy the 3310 on Amazon, though only through its marketplace and not directly from the company itself.
A group consulted images and data sent by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter before voting for easily accessible locations.
Apple alleges that once it began cooperating with Korea's investigation of Qualcomm, the company withheld $1 billion in retaliation.
Partner news
Latest news
"Colossal" sci-fi trailer features Anne Hathaway The movie follows Gloria, a jobless woman who somehow thinks she has a strange connection with a monster which wreaks havoc in South Korea.
No incidents registered as OSCE monitors Armenia-Azerbaijan border From the Armenian side, the monitoring was conducted by two Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.
NASA looks to send humans aboard the first SLS flight In the Apollo program, NASA launched several crewless missions to gain confidence before adding astronauts on Apollo 7.
Document shows Azerbaijanis had two roads taking out of Khojaly The Azerbaijanis had two ways to get out of town which enabled the transportation of not only people, but also military equipment.