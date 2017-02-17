Document shows Azerbaijanis had two roads taking out of Khojaly
February 17, 2017 - 15:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Following the liberation of Khojaly (Khojaly), a number of documents were discovered at the Azerbaijani military headquarters, Armenian Major General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan (Komandos) said in a Facebook post.
According to one of the papers, the Azerbaijanis had two ways to get out of town which enabled the transportation of not only people, but also military equipment.
The document is an evidence that civilians could leave the city using the two roads.
Ter-Tadevosyan is known as the "mastermind of Shushi liberation," having been named commander of the operation (dubbed Wedding in Mountains) to seize the strategic town in Karabakh.
