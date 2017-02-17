Universal Lands Michael Pena’s sci-fi film “Extinction”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Universal Pictures has acquired the sci-fi thriller “Extinction” in a competitive bidding war, Variety reports.

Michael Pena stars in the movie, from Good Universe and Mandeville Films, as a man trying to save his family from an alien invasion. Ben Young will direct. Young’s debut feature, “Hounds of Love,” premiered at last year’s Venice Days and took home the best actress prize for Ashleigh Cummings.

Academy Award nominee Eric Heisserer (“Arrival,” “Lights Out”), Spenser Cohen (“Moonfall”), and Bradley Caleb Kane wrote the screenplay.

Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman of Mandeville will produce. Mandeville’s Alexander Young will executive produce, alongside Nathan Kahane and Joe Drake of Good Universe. Anna Halberg will serve as co-producer.

Exec VP of production Erik Baiers and creative executive Mika Pryce will oversee production for Universal. Erin Westerman will work on behalf of Good Universe.

Pena most recently starred in the critically-acclaimed box office hits “The Martian” and “Ant-Man,” and will next be seen in the upcoming Warner Bros. action-comedy “CHiPs.”

This is Universal’s second acquisition from Good Universe in recent months, following “The Pact,” which the studio has dated for release in April of 2018.