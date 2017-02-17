Incubus share their latest single, “Nimble Bastard” (video)
February 17, 2017 - 17:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Incubus have shared their latest single, ‘Nimble Bastard’, NME reports.
The veteran California band, who formed in 1991, are gearing up to release their eighth studio album, ‘8’, later this year. It’ll be the first full-length record since 2011’s ‘If Not Now, When?’, and is set for a release on April 21.
Ahead of the release of ‘8’, Incubus have on February 16 shared the first cut from the forthcoming album. ‘Nimble Bastard’ first premiered on Los Angeles radio station KROQ, before being aired on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show.
Speaking to KROQ, guitarist Mike Einziger explained the creative process behind writing ‘Nimble Bastard’.
“This song actually came very late in the process of writing new music for our new album that we have coming out very soon,” Einziger said. “We’re just about done actually and it just kind of happened in the studio and we were messing around with this musical idea and the next thing we know we had a song.
“Brandon [Boyd] wrote the lyrics and it’s kind of a narrative about someone who overcomes the harshest of circumstances and always ends up landing on their feet. It’s a really fun and energetic song.”
The band have also announced a North American co-headline tour with Jimmy Eat World, which begins in July.
