“Straight Outta Compton” scribe to helm mob story “The Kitchen”
February 17, 2017 - 18:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - “Straight Outta Compton” co-writer Andrea Berloff has been hired to direct mob story “The Kitchen” for New Line, Variety reports.
Berloff will direct from her own script, based on the comic book series by Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle from DC Entertainment’s Vertigo imprint. It will be Berloff’s feature directorial debut.
Berloff was hired for the writing job on “The Kitchen” last year after she and Jonathan Herman were nominated for an Academy Award and Writer’s Guild Award for their “Straight Outta Compton” screenplay.
“The Kitchen” is a classic gangster story with a group of Irish mobsters sent to prison. Their wives take over their jailed spouses’ organized crime operations to become the most ruthless and powerful gangsters in 1970’s Hell’s Kitchen.
No producers are yet attached to “The Kitchen.” Plot details are being kept under wraps.
In 2006, Berloff made her feature writing debut and wrote the screenplay for the film “World Trade Center,” directed by Oliver Stone. Early in her Hollywood career she worked as an assistant to company co-founder Bob Shaye.
