Stephen King anthology “Castle Rock” from J.J. Abrams set at Hulu

PanARMENIAN.Net - Hulu is going back to Stephen King and J.J. Abrams for its next drama, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

The streaming service has ordered anthology Castle Rock, named after the town featured in many of King's books.

The anthology will weave together characters and themes from those novels that use the Castle Rock location. Each season will follow a different set of characters and storylines while interjecting themes and specific characters from previous seasons.

Sources tell THR that Sam Shaw (Manhattan) and Dusty Thomason are also attached to the drama, which hails from Abrams and his Warner Bros. Television-based Bad Robot banner.

Additional information, including an episode count, premiere date, etc., was not immediately available. Hulu and Warner Bros. Television declined comment.

Castle Rock is the fictional Maine town where many of his novels and short stories have been set. It first appeared in 1979's The Dead Zone and takes its name from the fictional mountain fort in William Golding's 1954 novel Lord of the Flies. The town has been featured in The Dead Zone, Cujo, The Body, Uncle Otto's Truck, Mrs. Todd's Shortcut, The Dark Half, The Sun Dog, Needful Things and It Grows on You, among many others.

Castle Rock becomes the latest King-Abrams drama at Hulu following 11.22.63.

For Abrams, it joins the prolific producer's TV résumé that also includes HBO's Westworld.