President says ruling RPA candidates won’t give false election promises
February 18, 2017 - 14:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In the event that the Republican Party candidates are elected to parliament, they won’t lie to people and promise to turn Armenia into a paradise one year from now, president Serzh Sargsyan said at the 11th Convention of the Homeland Defenders Voluntary Union (HDVU).
“At the elections, the Republican Party will appear as a strong team, whose members, in case of receiving the vote of the people, are ready to use every single platform in Moscow, Brussels, Washington and elsewhere to make the voice of Armenia heard worldwide,” Sargsyan said.
“They will not lie to people, will not say that one year from now Armenia will become a paradise. They will not tell that if they get your vote, they will give free gas and electrical power to the people, will not say that young people won’t be drafted to the army. They will say things they can deliver. They will say that every day our country will make a step forward.”
