“A Fantastic Woman” wins Berlin’s Teddy Award for best film
February 18, 2017 - 13:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Sebastian Lelio's A Fanatastic Woman has taken the top prize for best film at Berlin's Teddy Awards, which honor LGBT films screening at this year's Berlin Film Festival, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
The Chilean feature, which premiere in competition in Berlin, stars newcomer Daniela Vega as a transgender woman struggling with the death of her partner and the judgement of his family.
The Teddy jury said Lelio “infused the story with understanding and compassion illuminating the ongoing discrimination and marginalization of transgender people around the world.”
The Teddy special jury prize this year went to Panorama entry Close Knit, from Japanese director Naoko Ogigami. The family drama focuses on a 11-year-old Tomo, who, after her alcoholic mother leaves her, goes to live with her uncle and his transsexual (and knitting obsessed) girlfriend.
“Ogigami puts emphasis on unique details such as the knitted objects, beautiful cinematography and the universal appeal of an uplifting, yet realistic story,” said the jury, announcing its decision.
Small Talk from director Hui-chen Huang won the The Teddy for best documentary. The film looks at the Taiwanese woman who work as professional mourners at funerals.
“Small Talk is the director’s courageous portrayal of her family story, which gives the audience an inside look at a culture we might not be familiar with,” said the Teddy Jury, “this powerful documentary manages to be of universal significance and extremely intimate at the same time.”
God's Own Country, Francis Lee's love story between a Yorkshire farmer and a Romanian itinerant worker, took The Harvey, the prize awarded by readers of Berlin's Manner, a gay monthly magazine. God's Own Country premiered in Sundance before moving to Berlin's Panorama sidebar. The Harvey is named in honor of late San Francisco politician, and gay-rights activist, Harvey Milk.
Top stories
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran set to hold new military drills next week In early February, Iran conducted drills involving short-range missiles at a time of heightened tensions with the United States.
Russia seeks "pragmatic" relationship with U.S. - Lavrov "I hope that (the world) will choose a democratic world order, in which each country is defined by its sovereignty," Lavrov said.
SpaceX all set to launch rocket from NASA moon pad As the sun rose on February 18 over Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the unmanned Falcon rocket stood at Launch Complex 39A, ready to soar.
Armenia FM, OSCE chief discuss Yerevan office mandate extension Nalbandian briefed Zannier on meetings he had with the OSCE Minsk Group and Azeri foreign policy chief Elmar Mammadyarov,