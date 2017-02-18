PanARMENIAN.Net - HBO has released new teaser for the third and final season of "The Leftovers". The one-minute video begins with Kevin Garvey (Justin Theroux) and Nora Durst (Carrie Coon) preparing to board a flight to Melbourne, Australia, AceShowbiz reports.

However, as they get processed through the airport, both Kevin and Nora look tense. Meanwhile, a flight attendant says in a voiceover, "While worldwide flooding is expected, we should be taking off before the rain begins."

"Please be sure to keep your seatbelt fastened as everything you know and love will soon be gone," says the flight attendant in voiceover. The teaser then jumps into numerous clips of a burning town, a lot of fights and a heavy rain. The footage also offers a glimpse of Laurie Garvey (Amy Brenneman), who can be seen crying.

The video concludes with Kevin who looks very anxious as he looks at Nora before their plane takes off, followed by the voiceover, which can be heard saying, "Please prepare for final departure."

"The Leftovers" season three finds the Garvey and Murphy families coming together as they desperately grasp for a system of belief to help better explain that which defies explanation. The world is crackling with the energy of something big about to happen, a corresponding bookend to the Sudden Departure that sent them all spinning years earlier, bringing their journey Down Under.

The third and final season of "The Leftovers" premieres on Sunday, April 16 at 9 P.M. ET on HBO.